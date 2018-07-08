CHICAGO (CBS) — Next weekend is the annual Square Roots Festival.

It’s a unique craft beer and music experience in Lincoln Square and there’s fun for the entire family.

Joining CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot in the studio is Dylan Lipe of the Budlong to talk about festival and the delicious food to taste.

“The lineup of music and beer,” said Lipe. “There are 70 acts performing in three days. There’s 40 craft beers featured. So 110 reasons to get out of the house.”

There’s a kids area where children can play as well as a artisan market where people can shop from local vendors. The suggested donation is $10.00 and the money goes to the Old Town School of Folk Music.

Chicken wings are on the menu at the Budlong and Lipe said there is a three step process to making them just right.

“You start with whole chicken tender loins and they’re put in a dry brine made with kosher salt and black pepper,” said Lipe who said a second coating is wet with anything from beer to milk and the third step is a dry dredge.

“We’ve got paprika, onion, garlic, a little chili powder.”

Visit the Square Roots Festival website for more information on next week’s event in Lincoln Square.