CHICAGO (CBS) — Summer camp – it’s not just for kids anymore.

On Sundays throughout the summer, the Dawson, a River West restaurant and bar transforms and turns into a camp for adults.

Complete with campfire-inspired foods, cocktails and activities.

Michael Sepulveda, the general manager of the Dawson joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran to talk about the fun offerings for grown-ups who want to recall the fun times at camp.

“It’s a really big restaurant in River West. It’s two stories and there’s a huge patio,” said Sepulveda. “When we were kids, what was more fun than summer camp? So we wanted to bring that to the adult population of Chicago.”

Sepulveda said there are three things he’s very excited about with bringing back the camp experience each Sunday.

“We have live music from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the patio. The second one is camp fare – delicious big-kid grilled cheese, oversized hot dog and chips with specialty spices,” said Sepulveda. “And the thing I’m most excited about are the cocktails.”

Specifically bug juice. Sepulveda said one called Red Rover, Red Rover (after the outside running game) which has gin, Campari and a little raspberry and plumb.

The Blue Lagoon bug juice offering has vodka, pisco, blue curacao and bitter lemon. The Green Machine has mezcal, tequila with melon and macha.

Adults can make their own beverages, including the bug juice offerings at Camp Dawson. Check out the restaurant’s website for details on camp dates, times, activities and menu selections.