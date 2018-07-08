CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want the public’s help in finding an elderly man who’s been missing since June 1.

Willie Moore, 71, was last seen in the 6000 block of South St. Lawrence.

Authorities describe him as an African American who stands five feet seven inches and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

He has brown eyes and brown-gray hair.

Police said he may be in the areas of 47th and Prairie to Indiana, 51st and Prairie to Calumet.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on Mr. Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.