CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is recovering and a woman is dead after they stabbed each other on a CTA bus in the 0-100 block of East 63rd, according to Chicago Police.

Officers say they received a call about the incident just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a woman was arguing with a 37-year-old man on the bus when the woman took out a knife and stabbed the man in the upper right side of his shoulder. The man got off the bus, but the woman followed him.

The man was able to gain control of the knife and began stabbing the woman. Police say the woman was stabbed in the head.

The woman, whose age is unknown at this time, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The 37-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

It is unclear if the two knew each other.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.