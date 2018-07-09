CHICAGO (CBS)–A man suspected of stealing personal items from an empty fire house while crews were out responding to calls was arrested after crashing into a parked car, police in suburban Aurora said.

Police said 19-year-old Cameron L. Duke, of South Holland, allegedly entered Fire Station Number 8 on the 3700 block of McCoy Drive on July 2 through an unlocked door around 4:30 p.m.

Once he was inside, Duke allegedly took a fire fighter’s bag from a bunk before fleeing the firehouse, police said.

He was arrested the next day after crashing his vehicle into a parked car on the 300 block of Gregory Street. Police searched his vehicle after smelling marijuana and found the missing backpack, which contained the fire fighter’s personal belongings, according to police.