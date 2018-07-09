CHICAGO (CBS) — Many of Chicago’s bungalows pre-date World War Two and targeted the exploding American middle class. The bungalow homes are described as humble and iconic, but recently there has been a clash between keeping their design’s heritage and keeping up with the expanding housing demands.

CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports the battle is brewing over the bungalows.

The sights in Albany Park are sweet, but some say the homes are the real treat.

“The bungalows are a historical thing in Chicago,” stated Soledad Erickson, a homeowner. “Very simple, just like open in the front.”

Block after block, you will find a bevy of bungalows, typically one and one-half stories high with low-pitched roofs and multiple open porches.

Soledad Erickson describes her home as “windy-city iconic.”

“We love it,” said Erickson. “I think it was built in 1918 and we wanted something that represented Chicago.”

The non-profit organization, Chicago Bungalow Association, hopes to keep the integrity of the homes. Years ago they launched the #StopThePop campaign, hoping to detour homeowners from adding “pop-top” modern, second-stories to the structures.

“My husband would call it a house on steroids,” said Erickson.

The association has a petition with more than 1,100 signatures and offers alternative plans to build additions in-line with the original architectural values – an attempt to avoid what some might call a ‘house mullet’ with classic on the bottom and modern on the top.

“We wanted to keep the design of the bungalow,” said Erickson.

Not everyone sees the beauty in the bungalows, but some are trying to cultivate it.

“It’s just like an even flow of just how the structure was done,” said Erickson.

The design suggestions run from $155,000 to just under $200,000. Neighbors say a lot of families seem to be buying the homes. Having build-out plans could be in the future.