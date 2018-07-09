CHICAGO (CBS)–ComEd on Monday started construction on a new 120,000-square-foot facility on Chicago’s north side.

The new facility at 3500 N. California Ave. will replace ComEd’s 112-year-old building. About 600 employees will work out of the building, according to statement from the power company.

A 10,000 square-foot area included in the building’s plans show a STEM learning lab. ComEd says it will be open to the community.

ComEd has not said when the new building is expected to open.

ComEd president Terrence Donnelly joined Alderwoman Deb Mell for the groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning.