CHICAGO (CBS)–A man from the western suburbs was sentenced to prison after his fourth DUI arrest, the Kane County State’s Attorney said.

Richard A. Frost, 48, of Montgomery, was sentenced to five years in prison on July 6 after he was convicted of aggravated DUI stemming from a crash involving a pedestrian in December 2016.

Frost was driving near East Galena Boulevard and South Stolp Avenue in Aurora when he struck a man getting into his car, the state’s attorney said. The man who was hit got into his car and began following Frost until he reached the 400 block of South Lake Street and stopped his vehicle.

Police allegedly found a half-empty bottle of whiskey in Frost’s coat pocket, and a breathalyzer reading showed his blood alcohol level to be more than twice the legal limit, the state’s attorney said.

Frost was convicted of DUI’s in Cook and Will Counties in 1991, 1995 and 2002.