CHICAGO (CBS)– A teen visiting Chicago from Tennessee was reported missing from the North Side on Monday, according to a community alert issued by police.

Alisha Bradley, 16, was last seen on the 6500 block of North Hoyne Avenue on July 8 at 8 a.m., police said.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, gray-colored denim shorts and white and blue Air Jordan shoes. Bradley is 5’2 and weighs about 150 pounds, police said.

Police have reason to believe she could be in the vicinity of Paulia Street and Juneway Terrace, near Triangle Park and Calvary Cemetery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266.