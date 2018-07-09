CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump is expected to announce his nominee for the Supreme Court.

There are four top contenders, including Thomas Hardiman, Raymond Kethledge, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

Amy Coney Barrett currently works in Chicago as a judge on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, a job President Trump appointed her to last year.

“I think any of the four people reported to be on the President’s short list would be fine with me,” stated David Applegate, a Chicago attorney and member of the conservative Federalist Society.

Published reports say the President’s short list for the Supreme Court is even shorter Monday, narrowed down to two names: Federal Judges Brett Kavanaugh and Thomas Hardiman.

Last week, the frontrunner appeared to Amy Coney Barrett.

“She’s highly qualified, very competent, very highly regarded,” Applegate praised. “Frankly, until the last day or so, she was widely believed to be the President’s favorite.”

During the 2016 campaign, candidate Donald Trump said he wanted a justice who would vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade, which made abortion legal across the country.

Senate democrats will repeat Trump’s words, as they appeal to a handful of Republican colleagues to block a nominee.

Illinois’ Dick Durbin said, “So Senator Collins of Maine has been the most outspoken and said if someone is hostile to a woman’s rights to choose her own future when it comes to family planning, she will not support that justice.”

Both nominees for the high court rarely tip their hand on Roe vs. Wade.

“Every justice is going to say ‘Mr. Senator, madam Senator, it would be inappropriate for me to talk about how I would decide any particular case that would come before me because that would be pre-judging.’”

President Trump’s sister, retired Federal Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, is said to favor Thomas Hardiman. He was also considered before the President selected Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. He reportedly talked with advisors Monday morning, mainly about Hardiman and Brett Kavanaugh.