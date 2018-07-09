Looking to try the best diners around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top-rated diners in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Little Goat Diner

Photo: little goat diner/Yelp

Topping the list is Little Goat Diner. Located at 820 W. Randolph St. (at North Green Street) in the West Loop, it is the most popular diner in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 3,827 reviews on Yelp. It serves up traditional American diner food with some Japanese and Chinese fare sprinkled in. A bakery is on-site, and coffee and libations are on offer.

Look for menu options like shrimp and cheese grits and sourdough pancakes for breakfast; a pork torta and grilled cheese for lunch; or entrees such as chicken pot pie and crispy beef short ribs for dinner. Thirsty? Grab a can of beer, glass or bottle of wine, or try one of the numerous signature cocktails at the bar. The full menu can be seen here.

2. The Publican

Photo: greg g./Yelp

Next up is The Publican, situated at 837 W. Fulton Market in the West Loop. With four stars out of 2,916 reviews on Yelp, the diner, which pairs dinner and weekend brunch with beer, wine and spirits, has proven to be a local favorite.

“An homage to oysters, pork and beer, The Publican’s eclectic menu is inspired by simple farmhouse fare in a space evocative of a European beer hall,” the eatery says on its website.

Check out protein-centric dinner choices like pork belly (served with broccoli, cherry, honey mustard and onions), beef heart (with tahini, peanut, wax beans and cilantro) or chicken liver served with black raspberry, basil and ciabatta bread. Seafood is also on offer, with options like salmon, sea bass and mussels. Thirsty? Grab a beer or cocktail. The full menu can be seen here.

3. Beatrix Streeterville

Photo: grace l./Yelp

Beatrix Streeterville, located at 671 N. St. Clair (between Erie and Huron streets), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 594 reviews. The restaurant is the brainchild of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises’ founder Rich Melman, executive partner Marc Jacobs and chef partners John Chiakulas, Rita Dever and Susan Weaver, per the business’ website.

Beatrix has breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus. Notable menu options include the chia cereal bowl, avocado Benedict with jalapeños and an egg white omelet for breakfast. For lunch, expect choices such as a chopped Thai or crispy kale salad; a warm pot roast sandwich with onions and watercress; and grilled chicken kebabs. Dinner fare includes pan-roasted sea bass, filet mignon, braised short rib and Sichuan chicken.

Wash down your meal with a cocktail like the gin-based Pink Ranger with aperol and lemon juice; the Comeback Kid with rye, lemon juice and passion fruit syrup; or the Blueberry Vodka Collins with lemon.

4. Yolk South – Loop

Photo: john b./Yelp

Yolk South – Loop, a breakfast and brunch eatery, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,794 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1120 S. Michigan Ave. (between 11th St. and Roosevelt Road) to see for yourself.

In addition to its location in Chicago, this chain also has offerings in Texas and Indiana. Build your own omelet, scrambler or skillet, or opt for a five-egg omelet or three-egg scrambler for breakfast. The menu’s “fan favorites” section features bacon waffles, Nutella crepes and cinnamon French toast. Burgers, sandwiches, salads and apps round out this spot’s menu.

5. Glenns Diner

Photo: thadd j./Yelp

Over in Ravenswood, check out Glenns Diner, which has earned four stars out of 1,095 reviews on Yelp. You can find the diner, which offers seafood and more, at 1820 W. Montrose Ave. (between Honore Street and Wolcott Avenue).

This joint adheres to the mantra “simple preparations, fresh products, fairly priced,” and offers a variety of seafood-based dishes and more. On the menu, options include shrimp, Alaskan King crab legs, perch and halibut along with New England clam chowder and scallops.