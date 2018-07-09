CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were killed, and 24 others were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend.

The most recent fatal shooting happened Sunday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Police said, around 12:15 p.m., a 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk near Haddon and Central, when someone opened fire from the alley.

Marquell Hicks, 23, was shot twice in the chest, and later was pronounced dead at West Suburban Hospital. The 19-year-old was shot in the torso, and was in good condition at Stroger Hospital.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were driving near Jackson and Sacramento in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, when another vehicle pulled up alongside them, and someone inside opened fire.

The 32-year-old man was shot in the head and neck, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The 33-year-old man was shot in the arm, and was in good condition at Mount Sinai.

Around 12:30 a.m., 22-year-old Daniel Carter got into an argument with a group of people near 110th and State in the Roseland neighborhood, when someone pulled out a gun and shot him in the check, neck, and leg. Carter was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend happened at about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Police said several people came up to Titus Daily, 40, near 93rd and Luella, and started shooting him. Daily was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:58 p.m.

At least 22 other people were wounded in shootings from Friday afternoon through Monday morning.

No one was in custody for any of the fatal shootings as of Monday morning.