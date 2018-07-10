CHICAGO (CBS)–A tiny porcupette (baby porcupine) born July 2 is being bottle-fed at Brookfield Zoo after his mother stopped nursing him.

Zoo staff is caring for the baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, who has yet to be named.

“He is being hand-reared by animal care staff after it was clear that his mom was not allowing him to nurse,” a statement from the zoo said.

It’s unclear why Lucia, the 5-year-old prehensile-tailed porcupine that gave birth to the porcupette, was not providing proper maternal care.