Filed Under:Baby Porcupine, Baby Porcupine Brookfield Zoo, Brookfield Zoo, Nursing Baby Porcupine, Porcupette, zoo animals

CHICAGO (CBS)–A tiny porcupette (baby porcupine) born July 2 is being bottle-fed at Brookfield Zoo after his mother stopped nursing him.

dsc 6705 7 8 002 Baby Porcupine Born At Brookfield Zoo

Zoo staff is caring for the baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, who has yet to be named.

“He is being hand-reared by animal care staff after it was clear that his mom was not allowing him to nurse,” a statement from the zoo said.

dsc 6726 7 8 002 Baby Porcupine Born At Brookfield Zoo

Maggie Chardell, a lead animal care specialist for the Chicago Zoological Society, is assisting in hand-rearing a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine born at Brookfield Zoo on July 2. After monitoring the baby’s mom, it was evident she was not providing him proper maternal care.

It’s unclear why Lucia, the 5-year-old prehensile-tailed porcupine that gave birth to the porcupette, was not providing proper maternal care.

dsc 4909 7 2 Baby Porcupine Born At Brookfield Zoo

Mother Lucia with her newborn baby porcupine at Brookfield Zoo.

 

 