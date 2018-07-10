CHICAGO (CBS)–A body believed to be a missing swimmer was pulled from the Des Plaines River Tuesday morning in suburban Channahon, about 50 miles southwest from Chicago.

The Channahon Fire Protection District and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources had been searching the Des Plaines River and Illinois River canals for a 40-year-old man who jumped into the water Sunday evening and didn’t surface.

The Grundy County Coroner and Illinois Department of Natural Resources are conducting the investigation.

The individual’s name has not been released pending official identification and notification of family members.