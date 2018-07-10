CHICAGO (CBS) — A Downers Grove man charged with attacking his 80-year-old mother with a hatchet has plead guilty to one count of Aggravated Domestic Battery.

John Flick, 58, plead guilty when he appeared in court Tuesday morning. On May 19, 2017, his bond was set at $500,000. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail.

According to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, On My 14, 2017, the victim’s daughter went to visit her mother for Mother’s Day when she noticed lacerations on her mother’s face and head. The two women went to the hospital to seek treatment for the injuries. Hospital authorities notified the Downers Grove Police Department.

After an investigation by the Downers Grove Police Department, it was determined that Flick was responsible for the woman’s injuries. The investigation revealed that on May 13, 2017, Flick returned to the home he shared with his mother and at some point in time, he repeatedly hit his mother on the head and face with a hatchet.

“This case is a very disturbing example of how domestic violence is not confined to spousal abuse,” Berlin said. “The very idea that an individual would attack another with a hatchet, let alone their own mother, is outrageous. Thankfully, the injuries Mr. Flick inflicted upon his mother were not life threatening. I would like to thank the Downers Grove Police Department for their work on this case. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorney Lee Roupas for his efforts in preparing an extremely strong case against Mr. Flick.”

Flick’s next court appearance is August 21, 2018. He faces 3 to 14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.