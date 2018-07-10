CHICAGO (CBS) — A 3-year-old girl died Monday night, after she was found in a pond in Valparaiso, Ind.

Around 9:30 p.m., Valparaiso Police responded to a call about a missing girl on the 2700 block of Roanoke Court.

Valparaiso firefighters and a Porter County Sheriff’s K9 unit were brought in to help search for the girl.

Around 10:15 p.m., the K9 tracked the girl to a nearby pond, and the girl was found unresponsive in the water.

Police said paramedics began CPR, and the girl was taken to Porter Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Valparaiso Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were investigating how the girl ended up in the pond.