CHICAGO (CBS)–Volunteers will attempt to build the longest Italian beef sandwich on record on Wednesday and serve it up to local homeless residents.

Chicago-area fast-casual restaurant chain Buona Beef is leading efforts to feed people served by the Cornerstone Community Outreach homeless shelter on Chicago’s North side.

The restaurant will also be serving up hot dogs, Italian beefs and other Chicago-style staples at the Taste of Chicago all week starting Wednesday when the festival opens in Grant Park.