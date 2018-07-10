  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buona Beef, Chicago homeless, Cornerstone Community Outreach, Italian Beef, Taste of Chicago, World's Longest Italian Beef

CHICAGO (CBS)–Volunteers will attempt to build the longest Italian beef sandwich on record on Wednesday and serve it up to local homeless residents.

Chicago-area fast-casual restaurant chain Buona Beef is leading efforts to feed people served by the Cornerstone Community Outreach homeless shelter on Chicago’s North side.

buona hayes Worlds Longest Italian Beef To Help Feed Chicagos Homeless

Chef Tony Scheri (white coat) makes Italian beef sandwiches in the kitchen at the Buona Beef restaurant in Harwood Heights. (Natalie Hayes)

The restaurant will also be serving up hot dogs, Italian beefs and other Chicago-style staples at the Taste of Chicago all week starting Wednesday when the festival opens in Grant Park.

 

 