CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was shot while riding in a car with three children Monday night in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a Cadillac headed west on the 1300 block of West 18th Place around 11 p.m., when a tan Buick pulled up and a man inside began shooting.

The woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the back, and went to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

Three children were seen being taken away from the car after police and paramedics arrived, but they were not hurt.

Police said the shooting appeared to be gang-related, but the woman was not the intended target.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.