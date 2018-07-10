CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was arrested Tuesday morning, after stabbing a man and another woman in a domestic incident in the River North neighborhood.

Police said a 20-year-old woman got into an argument with a 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman when she spotted them in a vehicle together near Chicago Avenue and Sedgwick Street around 11 a.m.

During the argument, the 20-year-old woman stabbed the man in both legs, and cut the other woman on both arms, police said.

The victims flagged down police, and the 20-year-old woman was arrested.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was stabilized. The 26-year-old woman refused to go to the hospital, police said.

Police did describe the relationship between the 20-year-old woman and the victims, but did say she knew the man, and the stabbing was domestic-related.

Charges were pending against the 20-year-old woman.