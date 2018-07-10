  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fires are still burning after a massive gas line explosion in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Fire officials say it leveled several buildings on Main Street.

Fire and police responded to a gas leak earlier Tuesday and were working on the fixing the leak when the building exploded.

Two firefighters and a police officer were taken to a local hospital.

Five blocks of the downtown area had to be evacuated, including a nursing home.

A member of the Sheriff’s Department says there are no fatalities to report at this time.