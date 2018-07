CHICAGO (CBS)–Window washers on strike this week managed to muster up some smiles among patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

Donning superhero costumes, the strikers rallied for a new contract before they scaled the side of the hospital to the delight of the children inside.

The window washers say the fight for higher wages is a fight for their own kids.

