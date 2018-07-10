CHICAGO (CBS)–Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Chicago area July 13 for a discussion on President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Pence will speak at the Westin O’Hare in Rosemont as part of a series hosted by America First Policies, a non-profit organization supporting many Trump Administration policies.

During the “Tax Cuts To Put America First” series stop in Chicago–the 17th city the tour has visited–speakers will talk about the local, state and national impact of Trump’s Tax Cuts and Job Act.

The legislation, signed by the President in December 2017, impacts income and corporate taxes and deductions for child and elder care.

Pence is expected to speak at the tail end of the event. America First Policies did not name the other speakers in a media advisory distributed Tuesday.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. The Westin O’Hare is located at 6100 North River Road.