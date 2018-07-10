CHICAGO (CBS) — State child welfare officials are investigating the death of an infant at an unlicensed home daycare center on Monday in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Four-month-old Kayla Tillman was found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. Monday at a home near 115th and South Sangamon Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 11:25 a.m.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it is investigating Kayla’s death, after receiving an allegation of neglect.

DCFS said its licensing unit also is investigating the home daycare where Kayla was found, because it was not licensed.

Chicago police also were conducting a death investigation.

The daycare has been closed, pending the completion the investigations, according to DCFS.