CHICAGO (CBS) — A drunk driver is in police custody after crashing into a south suburban library.

Crews boarded up the entrance at the Blue Island Public Library.

Police say around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, a woman drove into the front of the building, breaking glass and taking out the railing surrounding the stairs.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was still inside the car.

The woman was arrested for driving under the influence.