Filed Under:Airbnb, Airbnb shooting, Chicago Gun Violence, Logan Square shooting, shots fired

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot leaving a party at an Airbnb on Chicago’s Northwest side during Fourth of July weekend.

Chicago Police say the incident happened just before 4 a.m. on July 1st in the 1900 block of North Lawndale.

Officials say a 27-year-old man was shot in the back and a 23-year-old woman was shot in the right leg.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

The woman drove herself to Cook County Hospital in good condition.

Neighbors’ homes were also riddled with bullet holes in the incident.

Airbnb released a statement saying, “There have been over 300 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date; negative incidents are extremely rare. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. We have removed this host and guest from our platform while we investigate this incident and will be supporting the neighbors impacted under our Host Protection Insurance program. We have also reached out to local law enforcement and city officials to offer our assistance. The safety of our community is our priority.”

Area Central Detectives are investigating.