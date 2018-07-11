  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:plano, Struck By Vehicle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old boy suffered severe head injuries Tuesday night, when a vehicle struck him while backing out of a driveway in southwest suburban Plano.

Police said, at about 8:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of South Bill Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy with “severe lacerations to the back of his head,” according to a news release.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police questioned the driver, and the accident remained under investigation Wednesday morning.