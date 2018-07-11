CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for five days of turkey lets, tacos, and rib tips! Maybe some alligator sausage!

Thousands of people are eating their way through the 38th annual Taste of Chicago, which opened Wednesday in Grant Park.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran reports the Taste of Chicago is celebrating diverse community dining featuring restaurants, food trucks, plus celebrity chefs and cooking demonstrations.

Guests of the Taste can expect to find 73 different vendors, including 26 new restaurants. The mayor’s office says the city doubled the number of restaurants slated for this year’s Taste.

Ed Curran reports it is 82 degrees in the 5 o’clock hour outside at the Taste.

The Taste of Chicago is open Wednesday, July 11 – Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Saturday July 14 – Sunday July 15 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Petrillo Music Shell Headliners:

Wednesday, July 11: Brandi Carlile at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 12: Juanes at 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 13: Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli Are Black Star at 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 14: The Flaming Lips at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 15: George Clinton Parliament Funkadelic at 4:30 p.m.

Street Closures:

The following street closures will remain in effect through Monday, July 16:

Columbus Dr. from Monroe St. to Balbo Dr.

Jackson St. from Michigan Av. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Pkwy. from Columbus Dr. to the Semi-circle

Columbus Dr. from Balbo Dr. to Roosevelt Rd.

For more information on the festival including a listing of prohibited items, visit tasteofchicago.us.

CBS 2’s Ed Curran and Jeremy Ross contributed to this report.