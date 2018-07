CHICAGO (CBS) — Two words: Free Slurpee.

On Wednesday, July 11 (also known as 7/11 or 7-Eleven Day), customers can stop into participating stores and score a free Slurpee.

The deal is good from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The retailer is also asking fans to post pics of their free drink, using the hashtag #7ElevenDay.

In addition to the free drink, customers can also pick up a hot dog for a dollar.

Find a store here.