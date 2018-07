CHICAGO (CBS) — Thursday’s air quality is expected to take a turn for the worse.

An air quality warning will be in effect for Chicagoland’s counties, making it especially hard on those with respiratory problems.

CBS 2’s Mary Kay Kleist says ozone levels may climb to unhealthy levels.

Officials advise to keep an eye on the very elderly and young people.

Poor air quality Thursday for #Chicago. An AIR QUALITY WARNING is in effect for the shaded counties. Ozone levels may climb to unhealthy levels. Keep an eye on the very young and the very old. Especially anyone with asthma. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ugaWrX4skq — Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) July 11, 2018

Those with asthma or other pulmonary issues are advised to stay indoors.