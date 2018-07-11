MIAMI (AP) — A homeless South Florida man with no arms has been charged with stabbing a Chicago tourist.

Miami Beach police say 46-year-old Jonathan Crenshaw grabbed a pair of scissors with his feet and stabbed 22-year-old Cesar Coronado just after midnight early Tuesday.

The Miami Herald reports that Crenshaw is a popular fixture in the area, known for painting on canvases along a trendy spot in South Beach.

According to the arrest report, police arrived at the 1600 block of Collins Avenue around midnight Tuesday morning to find Coronado bleeding from his left arm.

A female friend of the victim told police the pair stopped to ask Crenshaw for directions when he pulled out an unknown object and stabbed Coronado before running away.

Coronado told police he was just asking for directions when Crenshaw suddenly jumped up and stabbed him.

Police found Crenshaw a short distance away, on the 200 block of Lincoln Road.

While in police custody, Crenshaw claimed he was defending himself after Coronado punched him in the head.

Crenshaw allegedly said he used his feet to grab a pair of scissors from his suitcase and stabbed Coronado twice. He then stuck the scissors in his waistband and walked away quickly, according to the police report.

Crenshaw has been charged with aggravated battery.