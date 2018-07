CHICAGO (CBS) — Some award-winning Chicago musicians on board a Southwest flight treated passengers to some in-flight entertainment.

The teenagers are members of the Chicago Mariachi Project.

They were on their way to a mariachi conference in Albuquerque this week and had a layover in Dallas.

So the flight crew asked if they’d pull out their instruments and put on a short concert.

They got a round of applause, and a thank you from the pilot.