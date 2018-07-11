CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Forest Preserve Police Officer that seemingly stood by while a woman was berated resigned Wednesday night, days after the video sparked outrage around the world.

“You should not be wearing that in the United States of America. Ok. Are you a citizen?” 62-year-old Timothy Trybus can be heard saying in the video, verbally berating Mia Irizarry at Caldwell Woods.

Irizarry can be heard saying, “Can you please get away from me? Officer, officer, I feel highly uncomfortable,” repeatedly asking Officer Patrick Connor to do something about the incident.

In the part of the video that went viral, Connor’s voice is never heard and he apparently does nothing.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called Trybus’ behavior “abusive and offensive” and said Connor should have intervened.

Officer Connor was set to have a disciplinary hearing Thursday, but resigned Wednesday night instead.

The Forest Preserve Superintendent will speak more about the matter Thursday morning.

Trybus is facing a misdemeanor assault charge.