CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in Decatur released dashboard video of an officer-involved crash, and used it as a reminder to drivers to stay focused on the road.

The two officers are a “bit sore” but will be back on the job soon, according to a post on the Department’s Facebook page.

The officers were involved in a crash on July 9 when a green pickup truck appeared to run a red light at 22nd Street and Route 36.

The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured, police said.

“Please pay attention and be safe when driving,” the department said.

The video sparked a lot of conversation on Facebook, with some users wondering whether the accident could have been avoided.