CHICAGO (CBS) — How do you chill a gorilla?

Zoo keepers at Lincoln Park Zoo say they use animal care strategies to help keep animals cool during the summertime.

The zoo said many of their exhibits have cooling elements or micro-climates where animals can find shade.

At the Regenstein Center for African Apes, visitors may be able to see gorillas staying cool by eating popsicles. According to the zoo’s Facebook page, the popsicles are made of dilute fruit juice, honey, and herbs.