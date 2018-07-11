  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Navy Pier Construction, Navy Pier Hotel Groundbreaking July 11, Navy Pier Lodging, Navy Pier. Navy Pier Hotel

CHICAGO (CBS)–Navy Pier is plush with entertainment offerings from restaurants and live shows to boat rides and a giant ferris wheel, but lodging has never been part of the mix.

navy pier Navy Piers First Hotel Breaks Ground

Rendering of a new seven-story hotel slated to open on Navy Pier in two years.

That’s about to change, as developers broke ground Wednesday on a seven-story hotel that will give tourists floor-to-ceiling views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline when it opens in about two years.

Chicagoans and tourists alike will be able to take advantage of a 30,000-square-foot rooftop bar included in plans for the 222-room hotel.

Rosemont-based First Hospitality Group is developing the hotel, which will be part of Hilton’s Curio Collection.

Developers said the hotel’s name will be revealed later this year.

Navy Pier’s 100-year history began as a municipal pier and training center. It was repurposed as a theme park in the 1990’s under former Mayor Richard Daley.