CHICAGO (CBS)–Navy Pier is plush with entertainment offerings from restaurants and live shows to boat rides and a giant ferris wheel, but lodging has never been part of the mix.

That’s about to change, as developers broke ground Wednesday on a seven-story hotel that will give tourists floor-to-ceiling views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline when it opens in about two years.

Chicagoans and tourists alike will be able to take advantage of a 30,000-square-foot rooftop bar included in plans for the 222-room hotel.

Rosemont-based First Hospitality Group is developing the hotel, which will be part of Hilton’s Curio Collection.

Developers said the hotel’s name will be revealed later this year.

Navy Pier’s 100-year history began as a municipal pier and training center. It was repurposed as a theme park in the 1990’s under former Mayor Richard Daley.