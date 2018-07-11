  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–A small plane has crashed on Interstate 55 near the downstate town of Lincoln, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

 

Illinois State Police say the plane struck a car while it was attempting to land on the highway.

plane Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Illinois Highway

A photo taken from Snapchat shows a small plane that made an emergency landing on July 11, 2018 on I-55 near Lincoln, Ill.

Northbound traffic is shut down, and motorists traveling through the area are using the shoulder to get by, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported, police said.

CBS News has learned the plane was registered to a company in Lakeland, Florida.

Details are emerging.

