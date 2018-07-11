CHICAGO (CBS)–A small plane has crashed on Interstate 55 near the downstate town of Lincoln, authorities said Wednesday afternoon.

Update 4:01 p.m.: Left lane still closed. The @FAANews has arrived on scene. pic.twitter.com/JUKd22VJvQ — IDOT (@IDOT_Illinois) July 11, 2018

Illinois State Police say the plane struck a car while it was attempting to land on the highway.

Northbound traffic is shut down, and motorists traveling through the area are using the shoulder to get by, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported, police said.

CBS News has learned the plane was registered to a company in Lakeland, Florida.

Details are emerging.