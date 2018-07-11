CHICAGO (CBS) — The border crisis is now turning up in the governor’s race.

A new campaign ad from J.B. Pritzker says that Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is profiting from the separation of families. But is it true?

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley looks behind the allegation.

It may be J.B. Pritzker’s most highly-charged allegation yet.

That Rauner is making money off the separation of families.

“It’s disgusting. It’s as morally reprehensible as it gets,” said Illinois State Treasurer Susanna Mendoza. “But it’s par for the course for Bruce Rauner.”

Fact is, the ad is highly misleading at best.

“The company is in the business of health care. They are not in the business of separating families. So this commercial is untrue on so many levels,” said Illinois Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti.

The company is called Correct Care Solutions. It’s at least partially-owned by Rauner’s former private equity firm GTCR. And it does provide medical care to detainees.

“He could right now say I’m so morally disgusted by the knowledge that this company has anything to do with this,” said Mendoza. “And I’m immediately instructing my staff to discard it from my portfolio.”

But Rauner’s camp insists the governor couldn’t do that even if he wanted to. Because since his election, he’s isolated himself from his investments.

“He has no control over the investment. It’s in a blind trust,” said Sanguinetti. “But he has always maintained that any monies that come from the blind trust that he will give that to charity.”

Both Pritzker and Rauner have hundreds of millions invested in blind trusts and what’s going on inside them is nearly impossible to know.