CHICAGO (CBS) — Outdoor and fitness specialist REI will be moving to a new riverfront store in the Goose Island neighborhood.

The two-story, 40,000-square-foot store at Kingsbury and Eastman streets will be the company’s second facility along the Chicago River. REI already operates a kayak rental boathouse in Ping Tom Memorial Park in Chinatown.

The new store also will offer kayak and paddleboard rentals on the river, in addition to a full-service sporting goods store. It also will feature indoor parking, and outdoor patio, and dedicated bike parking.

The new facility will replace REI’s existing two-story store about a half-mile away, and will allow customers to test out kayaks, paddleboards, and canoes on the water before making a purchase.

“The relocation of our Lincoln Park store will help us better connect people in Chicago to a life outdoors,” said Mike Daurio, REI Lincoln Park store manager. “When complete, our new Lincoln Park location will be one of the co-op’s most exciting retail spaces. We’ll offer direct access to kayak and paddleboard adventures on the Chicago River and a wider selection of gear for hiking, biking and camping.”

The new REI store also will various classes and outdoor experiences through REI Outdoor School.

REI is leasing an existing building at the site for its new shop, and the store is expected to open in early 2019 after renovations are complete.