(AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will welcome President Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Windsor Castle where they will watch a military march before having tea on Friday.

The palace said Wednesday the president will be greeted by an honor guard formed of the Coldstream Guards and will receive a royal salute before the U.S. national anthem is played.

Mr. Trump and the queen will review the honor guard before watching a military parade.

Mr. Trump and his wife will then have tea with the queen inside the castle.

The palace did not specify if the queen’s husband Prince Philip would attend.

The 97-year-old Philip has retired from public duties but sometimes appears in public with the queen.

The visit is part of Mr. Trump’s first trip to Britain since becoming president.