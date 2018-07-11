CHICAGO (CBS)–Food lovers will celebrate the very best of the city’s expansive restaurant scene for five days at the 38th annual Taste of Chicago, starting today at Grant Park.

Guests of the Taste can expect to find 73 different vendors, including 26 new restaurants. The mayor’s office says the city doubled the number of restaurants slated for this year’s Taste.

A wide array of cuisines will be available from 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants, and 13 food trucks. A full list is available here.

While the Taste will feature trendy food trucks and plenty of eclectic fare, summer just isn’t summer without rainbow sno-cones and hot dogs.

Taste Of Chicago 2018 A customer grabs an order of fried chicken from the Harold's Chicken food truck at the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on July 11, 2018. (Credit: CBS)

Taste of Chicago 2018 A Taste of Chicago customer holds a funnel cake at Grant Park on July 11, 2018. (Credit: CBS)

Taste of Chicago 2018 A Taste of Chicago holds an Italian beef sandwich at the annual summer food festival in Grant Park on July 11, 2018. (Credit: CBS)

Taste of Chicago 2018 A woman tastes her ice cream cone at the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on July 11, 2018. (Credit: CBS)

Taste of Chicago A woman uses napkins to catch the melting ice cream from her cone at Taste of Chicago on July 11, 2018. (Credit: CBS)

Taste of Chicago 2018 A woman tastes a churro from Churro Factory at Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on July 11, 2018. (Credit: CBS)

Two long time favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, will return after a brief hiatus, according to the mayor’s office.

Vendors will offer both full-priced menu options and smaller “Taste of” portions.

The Taste of Chicago runs through July 15. Admission is free, and tickets for food and drinks can be purchased in strips of 14 tickets for $10.

Live music kick off everyday at 5:30 p.m. at the Petrillo Music Shell. Headliners include Brandi Carlie (Wednesday), Juanes (Thursday), Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli are Black Star (Friday), The Flaming Lips (Saturday) and George Parliament Funkadelic (Sunday).

Public transportation is recommended for fest-goers.

Metra is offering extra train service on its BNSF Line and Union Pacific Northwest and West Lines during the week of the event.