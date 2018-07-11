  • CBS 2On Air

(CBS) — Croatia beat England 2-1 on Wednesday in the World Cup semi-finals, earning a trip to the final in a first in the country’s history.

Mario Mandzukic scored in the 109th minute to give the Croats a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday.

About 10 minutes before Mandzukic scored, defender Sime Vrsaljko headed a shot on target off the goal line to keep the score tied.

gettyimages 996450248 Croatia Heads To World Cup Final, Sends England Home With 2 1 Victory

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 11: Josip Pivaric of Croatia celebrates Croatia’s win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier had given England the lead by scoring from a free kick in the fifth minute. But Ivan Perisic equalized in the 68th after getting his foot to ball before England defender Kyle Walker could head it away.

England had been trying to reach its first World Cup final since winning its only title in 1966.

This is a developing story and will be updated.