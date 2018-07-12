CHICAGO (CBS) — Neighbors say they spotted two children dangling out of a window and rushed to make sure the kids did not fall.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports the incident happened in Chicago’s Hermosa neighborhood.

The babies were not hurt in the incident. Officials are still working to figure out how the children ended up dangling three stories high.

The video, which now has 50,000 views, shows several people standing on the ground below with their hands up in the air ready to catch the babies.

“I was driving and the car in front of us was pointing. I looked and saw two babies hanging out of the window,” said Jennifer Salgado, who recorded the video on her cell phone.

The incident happened on 43rd and West Palmer on Tuesday, July 10th around 5:30 p.m.

Chicago Police say the person who first spotted the babies found a ladder and climbed it to help the babies get back inside.

Chicago Police say there was an adult home at the time of the incident, but they did not see the kids hanging out of the window.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has been notified.