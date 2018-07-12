  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    7:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
By Ryan Baker
Filed Under:Brian Urlacher, Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, Ryan Baker, Urlacher celebrity golf tournament

CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Ryan Baker video chats with Brian Urlacher in Lake Tahoe where he is playing in a celebrity golf tournament.

urlacher chat Brian Urlacher Shares Thoughts On Pro Football Hall Of Fame Induction

CBS 2’s Ryan Baker chats with Brian Urlacher.

Urlacher talked about his upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction happening on Saturday, August 4th, as well as his thoughts on the current Bears.

“I’m not nervous. I’m more excited to get it over with. It’s been such a long process of trying to get it together,” Urlacher said regarding his upcoming induction. “There’s so many people I have to thank and give credit to.”