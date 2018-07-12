CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2’s Ryan Baker video chats with Brian Urlacher in Lake Tahoe where he is playing in a celebrity golf tournament.
Urlacher talked about his upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction happening on Saturday, August 4th, as well as his thoughts on the current Bears.
“I’m not nervous. I’m more excited to get it over with. It’s been such a long process of trying to get it together,” Urlacher said regarding his upcoming induction. “There’s so many people I have to thank and give credit to.”
