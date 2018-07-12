CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities suspect a 38-year-old woman was the victim of a homicide, after she was found dead in a burning apartment early Thursday in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The woman was found dead in the bedroom of a second-floor apartment at the corner of 57th and Throop shortly after midnight. Police said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Fire Department, her death was a homicide, and the case has been turned over to the Chicago Police Department. However, police could not immediately confirm that detectives have opened a homicide investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for later Thursday.

A neighbor said he saw the fire coming from an air conditioning unit in the window of a second-story apartment shortly after midnight. He ran around the outside of the building, knocking on windows and doors to try to get everyone out.

“I tried to go in the building, but it was real smoky upstairs. So I went around to the back, jumped the gate, and knocked on the door, and let the people know; alerted them to come up out the building,” said the neighbor, who identified himself only as Pha’tal.

The flames were contained to one apartment. When firefighters arrived, they found the 38-year-old woman dead in the bedroom.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name, but friends and neighbors described her as a sweet and special woman who was loved by the community.

“We are all saddened by the loss of her, but we still will always have her loving spirit in our hearts,” Anitra Smith said.

Fire Department officials said there was one smoking detector in the hallway of the building, but it was not working, and there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment.

The Fire Department, Chicago Police and the ATF were investigating the cause of the fire, A police K-9 unit was brought to the scene, and an SUV parked outside the building was towed away later Thursday morning.