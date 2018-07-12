CHICAGO (CBS) — Another cute animal recently born at the Lincoln Park Zoo is awaiting your visit.

Meet Lloyd – he’s an endangered Francois’ langur born in late April.

According to the zoo, the primate is native to Asia, specifically China, northern Vietnam and west-central Laos. Lloyd’s diet is mainly made up of leaves.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Francois’ langur is endangered because of its loss of habitat as well as hunting.

Lloyd is bright orange now, but his fur will eventually turn black with a white stripe going across his face.

He can be seen at the Helen Branch Primate House.