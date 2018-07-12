Ryan Mayer

Minor League baseball is the land of quirky promotions. Teams try to draw as many fans as possible to the ballpark with enticing offers, fun themes and nostalgic memories. The Double-A Montgomery Biscuits’ latest promotion is features a theme that has been done before by other ball clubs, but the way they’re promoting it has some fans annoyed.

Want free things without doing much work? Well you're in luck! Riverwalk Stadium will be Millennial friendly on Saturday, July 21st with a participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up, napping and selfie stations, along with lots of avocados 🥑 🎫: https://t.co/mEfHPEQ6fF pic.twitter.com/jvGKCCenpn — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

The Biscuits “Millennial Night” promotion seems to be poking fun at all the things that people bring up when talking about why they dislike the millennial generation. However, some of the people who responded on Twitter didn’t take kindly to the joke.

How about a Boomer night. When the old ppl leave at the seventh inning stretch, we burn the entire field down. Proceeds from Millennial night will pay for the damage. — Hoss. (@Gamec0cks) July 12, 2018

How to make sure everyone in attendance is over 35. pic.twitter.com/E4jYvfP5oP — Bryan Shaw (@WxShaw) July 12, 2018

Maybe have a boomer night where there's a designated "i want to speak to the manager" line, and a line where you can get beer at 1 dollar, and complain its too warm, still too expensive, and how a baseball ticket should come with 3 free beers. — Dustin (@vensked) July 12, 2018

The Biscuits account, to their credit, steered further into the joke with their response to one of the tweets.

Offended? Feel free to fight your battles IRL and visit us at Riverwalk Stadium. Any millennials that actually come by during office hours before next Saturday and submits a valid complaint in person to our "Millennial Night Thinktank" may get a free ticket or two! https://t.co/XUNOz29gkO — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

It must be noted that the Biscuits aren’t the only minor league team to go with this promotion this year. But, the reaction to the Lexington Legends promotion was similarly unenthusiastic. The West Michigan Whitecaps “Millennial Night” is scheduled for Thursday, July 26th and the first 1,000 fans get participation trophies.