CHICAGO (CBS) — An elderly couple was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon inside their home in north suburban Niles.

Police said the victims’ daughter called 911 at about 4:25 p.m., after finding her parents dead in the basement of their home in the 8700 block of Madison Drive. The victim said she had come to the home to check on her parents when she found them both dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the victims as 82-year-old Robert Wodka, and 80-year-old Maryann Wodka. Both were pronounced dead at the scene at 4:46 p.m.

Both victims apparently had been shot once, according to police. A handgun was found nearby, and police said a note was found in the home.

Authorities have not said who shot the victims, but police said it is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

Autopsies were scheduled for Thursday.