CHICAGO (CBS) — Police say a serial arsonist is lighting garages on fire in the Hegewisch neighborhood.

Thursday residents say they are worried if the fires continue, the outcome could end tragically.

“I seen it was on fire. I got really scared. I got really nervous. I panicked,” said Susie Munoz recalling when she saw her garage burning.

She says she woke up around 4 a.m. Wednesday to her home garage on fire. She rushed to get her young daughters out of the house.

“I was just thinking I had the girls with me. Who would do something like that?” Munoz said.

Munoz is not alone. Several garbage cans along the alleyway are melted like wax and many homes have siding peeling off.

Fences are boarding up homes that were damaged in the fires, spanning several alleys.

Maryanne Calvillo says her garage was also set on fire.

“It seems like they are just lighting it and going, like it’s just to light it just for fun,” she said.

Calvillo’s surveillance camera captured her garage burning. Chicago Police say residential garages in the neighborhood have been targeted for the past two weeks.

“It worries me because we were afraid it would come to the house,” Munoz said.

“This guy got a kick out of it for 5-10 minutes or whatever and now we have to deal with this for weeks to come,” stated Juan Munoz.

As police continue to search for whoever is lighting the garage fires, neighbors are hoping for the best.

“I hope they catch him and they catch him quick before it escalates and it’s a house or someone loses their life,” said Calvillo.

Chicago Police are asking the neighborhood to be vigilant, reminding neighbors it is important to look out for people carrying gas cans through the alley or placing objects against garages.

Police want to remind everyone to lock doors, keep garages lit and if you can put up surveillance cameras, they recommend to do so.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police.