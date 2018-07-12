Filed Under:Interstate 65

CHICAGO (CBS) — Interstate 65 was shut down near Lowell, Ind., on Thursday after a semi rolled over and spilled its cargo all over the highway.

 

A semi rolled over on Interstate 65 near Lowell. (Credit: Indiana State Police)

The accident happened mid morning in the southbound lanes near mile marker 234 at the Kankakee River Bridge.

All southbound lanes were closed, and traffic was being diverted on State Route 2 in Lowell.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was also slowed.

Photos released by Indiana State Police showed the trailer separated from the truck and lying in the ditch. Several rolls of plastic sheeting was spilled onto the road.

There was no immediate word of injuries.