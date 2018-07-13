CBS (CHICAGO)—An 82-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting that also wounded two other people Thursday night on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said the elderly victim is in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

The shooting occurred on the 8200 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 10:40 p.m. in the city’s Chatham neighborhood.

He was walking ahead of the intended targets of a gang-related shooting when a bullet struck his back, police said.

A 22-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man were also hit by bullets. Both were taken to Christ hospital in stable condition.

The victim is a former Western Electric worker and a proud grandfather and great grandfather, his family told CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli.

Puccinelli was at the hospital, where family gathered as the victim fights for his life.

Rhonda Donehue, the victim’s youngest daughter, lashed out at the shooter and made a desperate plea for help.

“My father’s sitting up there in intensive care with a machine breathing for him, with these fools out here on the street,” she said. “Something has to stop. I’m calling on the mayor, the aldermen, the governor, the president—do something!”

Family members say a bullet is lodged between Donehue’s neck and spine.